Two incumbents will hold onto their seats in the Virginia House of Delegates for districts representing parts of Culpeper County according to unofficial vote totals.
With seven of eight precincts reporting in Culpeper County, Del. Michael Webert beat out Democratic challenger Doug Ward in District 18 with 4,999 votes. Ward received 1,815 votes.
District wide, Webert earned 17,503 votes and Ward 7,212.
Webert has served in District 18 since 2012.
With 14 of 15 precincts reporting in Culpeper County, Del. Nick Freitas beat out his Democratic challenger Annette Hyde in District 30 with 8,253 votes in Culpeper County. Hyde received 4,930 votes.
District wide, Freitas earned 20,546 votes and Hyde 11,334.
Freitas has served in District 30 since 2016.
Absentee ballots may be accepted until noon on Nov. 5. Results will be certified on Nov. 15.
