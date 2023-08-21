Residents, visitors Choose Culpeper during Be A Culpeper Local Week

The 2nd annual Be A Culpeper Local Week brought residents and visitors out to many new businesses to show their support and participate in the week’s festivities.
More than 40 Culpeper businesses participated in this year’s event offering customers promotional discounts, free gifts with purchases and more.
Retailer businesses distributed nearly 2,500 exclusive Be A Culpeper Local canvas totes free with purchases. Customers also earned limited edition #ChooseCulpeper t-shirts after making five purchases with participating businesses.
“It was a great excuse to get out and learn my way around," said, Kelly Gough, a new Culpeper resident and first customer to complete her BACL Week punch card. "I appreciate the opportunity and all the planning and organizing that must have gone into it. Love my shirt! Been wearing it all afternoon.”
Culpeper County’s Department of Economic Development, the host of the event, highlighted participating businesses throughout the week on their Facebook page with customers commenting on and sharing posts of some of their favorite businesses. Customers were encouraged to share their experiences and favorite finds on social media using #ChooseCulpeper.
Businesses shared in their excitement of the event with a number of businesses reporting an increase of 25-30% in sales during the event.
“Customers were having so much fun deciding where they would be earning their stars," said Homeconomics Owne Aly Wynham. "Thanks for including us in this event. We appreciate the support!” Susan Haynes owner of Wild Birds Unlimited shared, “I love how well you all posted about the businesses on social media. You did a wonderful job by spreading the word and getting involved.”
“We’d like to say a big thank you to the many businesses who participated in this year’s event," said Winona Pritts, Business Development Coordinator and administrator of the program. “We were thrilled to see how residents interacted with the event and how much fun they had. That’s what the whole event was about! We can’t wait to welcome everyone back again next year!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.