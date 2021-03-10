Restaurant Week, which was initiated by local restaurateurs in 2009, is underway.
The event encourages diners to break out of typical work week patterns and share a meal with family and friends at 11 independently-owned downtown restaurants. During the week, specialty priced menu options include a three-course dinner with an appetizer, entrée and dessert.
Participating restaurants offering dine-in and carryout options include:
- Flavor On Main (Tuesday-Saturday)
- Love’s Kitchen (Monday-Sunday)
- Natraj Indian cuisine (Tuesday-Sunday)
- Pintothai Culpeper (Monday-Sunday)
- The Sangria Bowl (Tuesday-Sunday)
- Sweet Roux Restaurant & Bar (Tuesday-Saturday)
Participating restaurants offering only dine-in options include:
- The Copper Fish (Monday-Saturday)
- Grass Rootes (Tuesday-Saturday)
- It's About Thyme (Wednesday-Saturday)
- Piedmont: A Virginia Steakhouse (Monday-Saturday)
- Uncle Elders BBQ Restaurant (Tuesday-Sunday)
