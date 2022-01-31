A retired school bus went up in flames Monday evening on U.S. 29 near the Culpeper-Fauquier line, closing the northbound lanes for more than two hours.
The Culpeper County Sheriff's Office said there were no injuries in the incident, which happened after 6 p.m. about five miles from Route 28.
The sheriff's office said the school bus was retired and privately owned.
All northbound lanes of U.S. 29 reopened about 8:50 p.m.
