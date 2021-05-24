A sign that the oft-referred to “new normal” is fading was illustrated on May 24 when the Culpeper County School Board voted to resume a fully in-person learning schedule next year. While no hybrid options will be available, the board also voted in favor of allowing families to opt into the Virtual Virginia online program.
With the decision to conduct five days of in-person learning per week, the school system is far exceeding the Virginia General Assembly’s requirement that schools offer 15 weekly hours of in-person instruction next year. The state also recently ruled that school divisions must plan for the possibility of a fully remote schedule should a severe coronavirus outbreak occur and close school buildings.
The state did not require school divisions to offer online learning but School Board member Anne Luckinbill said she favors providing a virtual option as younger students may not be vaccinated and she does not want to “order them into school.” School Board Chairman Marshall Keene said he also favors providing the virtual option as many students have gotten jobs and he does not want to prevent them from working.
After the meeting, Keene said five days of in-person learning is “way overdue for our students and parents alike.”
“I’m more proud that we were able to keep our schools open with some sort of face-to-face learning throughout the COVID pandemic. Our staff didn’t quit on each other when they were faced with uncharted challenges,” he said.
The state is requiring that the school system be prepared to transition students who begin the year virtually and decide they want in-person learning. Per the new law, Superintendent Dr. Anthony Brads said the schools will accommodate students who want to transition from virtual to in-person, but it will be in a manner that is amenable to both the schools and students. When a student decides to switch from virtual to in-person, he explained that there simply may not be spaces available in certain classes.
While the schools will pay students’ $3,600 annual Virtual Virginia registration fee using federal ESSER II funds, the program provides instructors and local teachers will not oversee lessons. The division will also use the federal funds to pay tuition for local homeschoolers if they enroll in Culpeper County Public Schools. Brads explained such increased enrollment could be beneficial and result in the schools receiving more state funds based on a formula in which student population is a factor.
Any student wishing to participate in the Virtual Virginia program must register by July 15.
If students enroll in Virtual Virginia, they must meet locally established criteria such as ensuring that they will provide their own internet.
