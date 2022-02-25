The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department has scheduled a contractor to perform roadway improvements from Feb. 28 through March 18th.
The improvements will take place on the following streets:
- Maddox Drive
- Industry Drive
- Lightfoot Street
- Wolford Street (from Rte. 3 to Old Fredericksburg Rd)
- Old Fredericksburg Road
- Germanna Highway (from Orange Rd to bridges)
- E Chandler Street (from railroad tracks to corporate limits)
- Harrier Lane
- Kestral Court
- Stratton Boulevard
- Rocky Knoll (from Ira Hoffman Ln to Belle Ave)
These roadway improvements will consist of milling the existing asphalt followed by placement of new asphalt.
Work times will be from 8-5 p.m., weather permitting.
A safety work zone will require temporary flagging operations in these locations.
Motorists should expect delays on these corridors and are encouraged to take alternate routes. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone.
If you have questions, please call the Public Works Department at (540) 825-0285.
