Rockwater Park splash pad reopens

The Rockwater Park splash pad located at 421 Madison Road in the Town of Culpeper will reopen at 8 a.m. on April 26.
Spring and summer operating hours for the splash pad will be from 8- to 8 p.m.
Offering 1.7 miles of multi-use trails, Fitcore Extreme obstacle course, splash pad, 18-hole disc golf course, 14 foot climbing boulder, Sparks at Play young children's playground, public restrooms and a large pavilion.
