Rotary Club honors vets with flags, ceremony

Over 100 American flags flew in the wind as a small crowd watched, remembered and honored those who have served in the Armed Force during the Culpeper Rotary Club’s inaugural Flag for Heroes event on Nov. 9.
“Flags for Heroes is about recognizing our heroes in a personal and moving way,” said Rotary Club President-elect Tripp Butler. “It’s about being an American and standing proudly behind the heroes that make this the best country on the planet.”
Attendees were welcomed to the event, which was hosted at The Culpeper off of James Madison Highway, with a flyover by eight planes. Attendees waved and awed at the sight and gasped as the final two planes did flips as they disappeared over the treeline.
Director of Marketing for The Culpeper Rose Wallace told a story about a young man born in 1919 who followed in brothers in service to be a medic.
While on furlough, he met his wife and they decided to marry. In his luck, the war ended soon after they wed.
When the story concluded, Wallace pointed to a gentleman in the front row as the man from the story.
James “Jim” Mallory, 102, stood for a standing ovation from the crowd.
The event’s keynote speaker, retired Colonel Dave Hall, strived to inspire citizens to think about veterans more often than just on Veterans Day.
The event concluded with the reading of the names that represented each flag carried out by Butler and Wallace Rose.
Attendees also had an opportunity to walk among the flags.
Flags will be on display until Nov. 15.
“I think it’s just a wonderful tribute to those that have come before us and those that are with us that are heroes in our daily lives and make this country what it is,” Butler said.
