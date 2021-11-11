Rotary Club honors vets with flags, ceremony

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then clearing with ample sunshine in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.