Route 229 in Culpeper closed for paving

Contract crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation will begin a milling and paving project on Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) between Route 1083 (Somerset Drive) and U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), beginning Tuesday.
The project will close both the northbound and southbound lanes from 9-3 p.m. through Friday, near the Jeffersonton community in Culpeper County. Drivers should stay alert for detour signs around the work.
The detour will be lifted Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. However, it will be reinstated beginning Dec. 5 and crews should wrap up their work Dec. 9, weather permitting.
