In its inaugural year, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) awarded scholarships to three college students studying within the human services field for the 2022-23 academic year on June 28.
Alexandra Blevins Wright was awarded $15,000 for her second year of graduate studies of social work at George Mason University.
Wright became interested in social work after seeing those close to her struggle with mental health issues.
Natalie Castro-Martinez was awarded $10,000 for her incoming year of undergraduate studies of psychology at Virginia Tech.
Castro-Martinez recently graduated from Eastern View High School.
Jameson Woodard was awarded $10,000 for undergraduate studies. Jameson is a 3rd year student of sociology at Emory and Henry College.
RRCS Executive Director Jim LaGraffe indicated the board’s service area has a great need for human service professionals.
Interested in learning more about scholarship opportunities by RRCS? Check out their application criteria here: https://www.rrcsb.org/scholarship-application/
