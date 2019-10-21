Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold a called Board meeting on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 2:15 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend should contact Jeanette Nord at 540-825-3100, Ext. 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.
