As the heavy initial demand for coronavirus vaccines has weaned, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is making it easier for area residents to get shots by launching walk-in vaccinations.
From noon-7:30 p.m. May 13 and 8:30 a.m.-noon May 14, walk-ins will be welcomed in the clinic at Germanna Community College, 18121 Technology Drive in Culpeper. Beginning May 24, walk-ins will be accepted every day the clinic is open.
April Achter, an epidemiologist with the health district, explained the clinic’s operating hours are subject to change as officials attempt to determine the best fit for residents. To stay current on when the clinic is operating, the hours are regularly updated on the health district’s Facebook page and RRHD.org. Appointments can still be made online for anyone who wishes to do so.
Dr. Colin Greene, the health district’s acting director, said in a news release that the change allows residents to simply “drive in and let the volunteer know that you are there to get a COVID-19 shot.”
Hopefully, Achter said the walk-in availability will better suit individuals with shifting schedules. Removing the obstacle of having to register online, she added, may result in some people getting vaccinated who are hesitant to do so.
“We’re trying to give them an easy button to get this done,” she said.
Every week, the health district receives anywhere from 4,000-8,000 vaccines with the Moderna supply generally distributed to the Germanna clinic while other health providers receive the Pfizer doses. She added that the vaccine is readily available and “if you want it you can get it.”
To anyone hesitant to get vaccinated, Achter said vaccines prevent death and are the safest path to immunity. While long-term complications of the coronavirus are unknown, she added that there is “compelling evidence” there may be chronic issues.
She also encouraged residents to get both doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine as the amount of protection is greatly increased when individuals are fully vaccinated.
“The way that we get back to all the things that we are missing is to vaccinate our population,” Achter said.
In the health district - which includes Culpeper, Rappahannock, Fauquier, Madison and Orange counties - health department statistics show that 41,487 residents have received at least one dose while 37,306 are fully vaccinated as of May 11.Statewide, 4,034,602 have at least one dose and 3,030,014 are fully vaccinated. Achter explained that approximately 9.4% of Virginia residents who received a first dose of Moderna by March 7 or a first dose of Pfizer by March 14 had not returned for their second dose by April 9.
She did not have statistics indicating how many people in the health district had missed their second shot but health officials know there is a “small group” who did not attend their follow-up appointment. That, however, could mean that someone went to the clinic for the first shot and visited a pharmacy for the second shot.
