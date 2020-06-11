Safe, compassionate care close to home: How Culpeper Medical Center nurses got creative to help a patient in need

Over the last several months, social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders implemented to help curb the spread of COVID-19 forced businesses and organizations to alter the way they serve their communities.
Across the country, we saw restaurants ramp up their delivery and curbside pick-up options, government entities expand their online services and hospitals get creative with the way they reached their communities with health information and virtual care options.
But some situations still required face-to-face, in-person interaction, even at the height of Virginia’s stay-at-home order. Culpeper residents Davy and Patricia Meister found themselves in one such situation a few weeks ago, when their 41-year-old daughter, Cassie, needed an injection.
“My wife and I are 64 and 65 years old and at high-risk, and our adult daughter has a mental handicap that puts her at high risk as well, so we haven’t left our home unless absolutely necessary,” said Davy. “We’re grateful that nowadays we’re able to get just about anything delivered, and there’s a lot that we’re able to do virtually or from home. When it comes to things like getting a shot, though, it seems like there’s no way to avoid going to see a doctor.”
Starting to feel desperate for help, the Meisters got in touch with Brandi Taylor, RN, nursing director at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center. Taylor, along with Kimberly Shirley, assistant nurse manager at UVA Obstetrics and Gynecology, helped come up with a creative solution to getting Cassie the injection she needed.
“The whole thing was set up in a matter of minutes,” said Davy.
“We were eager to help the Meister family,” said Taylor. “We coordinated a ‘curbside’ injection to ensure that Cassie received the appropriate interventions without requiring anyone having to enter the hospital building, where they would have felt unsafe, and Cassie may have been frightened. Evangelina Estrada was the nurse who interacted with Cassie and administered her injection.”
Despite feeling grateful for how quickly and willingly the nurses accommodated his family’s circumstances, Davy recalls feeling nervous about the visit. Although he and Patricia have been regularly wearing masks, he was unsure how Cassie, who is prone to high anxiety, would react to a stranger approaching her wearing a mask and other personal protective equipment (PPE), as Estrada was.
“We try to have Cassie wear a mask, but she doesn’t have a good grasp on the situation or why it’s necessary,” said Davy. Estrada’s patience, kindness and compassion made the whole process go smoothly, he added.
As nurses, Taylor, Shirley and Estrada have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing care to frightened patients and comfort to exasperated family members. Cassie’s needs, fortunately, were not COVID-19-related, but they were still met with equally compassionate and safe efforts.
“We would love to see this type of care continued after the pandemic ends,” said Davy. “I think it’s unlikely that our lifestyle will ever fully return to ‘normal,’ and some of the ways services have been adapted throughout the pandemic just make sense to continue permanently.”
For updates on the 2019 novel coronavirus, visit the CDC website (cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov). For the most up-to-date information from Culpeper Medical Center and Novant Health UVA Health System, visit NovantHealthUVA.org/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.