The Salem Education Foundation, Inc. is offering nine scholarships totaling over $20,000 to seniors graduating from high schools in Culpeper and Rappahannock counties. Since being founded in 1999 solely for the purpose of distributing scholarships, the foundation has awarded $170,719 to local students.
Sanford Reaves Jr., the foundation board’s vice president, explained the scholarships are open to all students and, with one exception, recipients are not determined on an income-based need. Additionally, the scholarships are available to students attending any kind of college, from four-year universities to community colleges.
Reaves encouraged students to apply because “with the rising cost of college, a majority can’t afford some of the costs that are involved.” The scholarships can be used for any college-related expenses.
“Not only do you have to pay for the school itself, but then you have to have room and board,” he said. “How much do books cost? A $2,000 scholarship might pay for your books the first semester that you’re there. It can help and make a big difference.”
Applications, which are due March 26, are available at high schools for the following scholarships:
- The William and Mary Strother Alphin Educational Scholarship: This scholarship is available to a graduating Culpeper County Public School senior who is pursuing a career in Education. Scholarship amount: $2,000.
- The Gallo Criminal Justice Scholarship: This scholarship is available to a graduating Culpeper County senior who wishes to study criminal justice. Scholarship amount: $2,025.
- The “Big” Kenny Alphin Music Scholarship: This scholarship is available to graduating seniors from Culpeper County Public Schools who are seeking a major in the field of music. Scholarship amount: $2,000.
- The Bill Kyle Memorial Scholarship: This scholarship is available to a high school senior from Culpeper or Rappahannock County who has demonstrated a commitment to community service. Scholarship amount: $2,000.
- The Ian and Mary Lou Phillips Scholarship: This scholarship is available to a high school senior from Culpeper or Rappahannock who has demonstrated a commitment to community service. Scholarship amount: $1,500.
- The Carol Simms-Mustian Education Scholarship: This scholarship is available to a senior from Culpeper County Public Schools pursuing a degree in elementary education. Scholarship amount: $2,319.
- The Thornhill Family Scholarship: This scholarship is available to Rappahannock County High School seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to community service. Scholarship amount: $2,700.
- The Phillips-Yancey-Southard Scholarship: This scholarship is available to Rappahannock County High School seniors who have demonstrated true perseverance and determination when faced with unfair challenges and obstacles. Scholarship amount: $2,000.
- The Paul Kite Yancey, Katie Baron Yancey, and Mary Lou Yancey Phillips Phoenix Scholarship: This scholarship is available to a high school senior from Culpeper or Rappahannock County who demonstrates a financial need, in which attending college would cause significant financial hardship. Scholarship amount: $4,000.
Later in the year, Reaves explained that the foundation will make scholarships available to local students who are already in college.
