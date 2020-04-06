The Virginia Piedmont Salvation Army announced today that it is closing its Family Store at 501 Meadowbrook Drive, Culpeper, effectively immediately.
“The decision to close the store was not made lightly but after much review, it seems to be the most responsible choice," said Lt. Jared Martin with The Salvation Army of the Virginia Piedmont. "Over the past few years, sales have been declining to the point where it can no longer afford to stay open."
The Salvation Army Family Store in Culpeper has struggled to overcome significant obstacles in recent years with the store operations. To lower overhead costs and achieve better sales, the store was relocated last year.
Despite the move, the store was unable to reach sufficient sales levels to cover daily operating expenses and meet funding objectives for the corps to provide essential programs and services in the community we serve.
While the Store will close immediately, it will not impact services provided to those in need especially at this critical time as The Salvation Army responds to COVID-19 pandemic. The Virginia Piedmont Salvation Army is committed to meeting needs of families and individuals in Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange Counties, Martin said.
The Salvation Army Family Store in Culpeper will no longer accept donations of clothing or household goods and furniture at the Family Store, however, patrons are able to shop at and donate to the Family Store in Warrenton at 62 Waterloo St., (540) 431-8385.
Donations of non-perishable food are always welcome at the Corps location, 133 East Culpeper Street, Culpeper. For more information about the programs and services available at The Salvation Army, or to donate to help The Salvation Army in this community respond to those impacted by COVID-19, call (540) 317-5873 or visit https://give.virginiasalvationarmy.org/covid19.
