Salvation Army has many supplies available

The Salvation Army’s food pantry is providing free toilet paper, sanitizer, rice, whole potatoes, and much more. Many of these items have been absent from local store shelves, but these items are available while supplies last, for anyone in need.
The Salvation Army pantries provide free food and commodities to clients one on one. This method is especially helpful to those who would like to avoid large crowds. The Salvation Army’s ocial worker cleans the client area every hour. The Culpeper pantry is in The Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service is at 133 E Culpeper St, next to Uncle Elder’s BBQ, and is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Warrenton pantry and store at 62 Waterloo St. is open Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
Those who would like to help financially can give online today at VirginiaSalvationArmy.org/VAPiedmont. To donate food or commodities, take donations to The Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service, or The Salvation Army Family Store in Warrenton.
Visit VirginiaSalvationArmy.org/VAPiedmont or mail checks to: The Salvation Army P.O. BOX 3474 Warrenton, VA 20188. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of the Virginia Piedmont.
