Jeff Say, President/CEO, of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will be leaving the position Feb. 17, the Chamber announced Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
Say has served in the role since Feb. 17, 2020.
*I love Culpeper. I believe it was my passion for this community that gave me the honor to serve as Chamber President for three years," Say said. "At this time, I'm leaving the position for another opportunity in the community, but I wanted to thank the Chamber Board, staff and members for all of their support and love over the last three years. I wouldn't have left if I didn't feel that we, as a Chamber, have a solid foundation and I look forward to working with the Chamber in the future. This organization has strong leadership, staff and I'm looking forward to seeing them accomplish their goals."
"The Chamber Board is grateful for the extraordinary commitment and skilled leadership that Jeff has contributed to the Chamber and the community over the past three years," said Chamber Board Chair Deb Manzari. "Because of his efforts and accomplishments, the Chamber will be able to transition with a new President and maintain its level of service to its members and the community. "
The Chamber will announce their plans to fill the position in the near future.
