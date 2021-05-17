Small businesses are under cyber and data-breach attacks by nation-states, as well as organized and disorganized criminals, who are stealing intellectual capital, personal and business information, creating havoc in business environments. America’s SBDC and local Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) provide small businesses with simple awareness information and a path forward to a more in-depth assessment protection of critical confidential information.
“Secure Towns” starts from the ground up to help you identify critical information, understand your responsibility to care for it, and provide a common direction with others in the community including the government.
North Star CMM represents the direction needed that utilizes standards provided by the Department of Defense for this purpose.
By using this standards-based model, it will make it easier for you to understand the how others can help you, share resources, and share practical methods to reduce costs and friction in communications.
America’s SBDC is supporting our local Central Virginia Small Business Development Center, located in the Culpeper Economic Development Center, as the host of a one hour zoom meeting on May 18th at 9 AM.
This training/discussion will be provided for businesses on Level-1 of North Star CMM as basic cyber hygiene, at no cost and will provide some basic things you can do to protect the information of your business, employees, and clients.
For those with more advanced needs, this meeting will provide a foundation that can be built on with additional training at Level 2, Intermediate Cyber Hygiene and Level 3, Good Cyber Hygiene. Charlie Tupitza, the Lead Cybersecurity and Data Protection Consultant for America’s SBDC’s national program is a town resident and will lead the class and discussion with Tom Stamulis, Cyber Industry Specialist with the Virginia SBDC.
For any questions, Email: dreardon@cvsbdc.org
REGISTRATION LINK:
https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/reg.aspx?mode=event&event=20410050
