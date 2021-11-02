Three new faces - and one old - will be gracing Culpeper Town Council seats come January, according to unofficial vote totals Tuesday night.
With six of seven precincts reporting, N. Janie Schmidt was the highest vote-getter by earning 2,163 votes. Close behind her was incumbent Bill Yowell with 2,155, followed by Joe Short with 1,899 and B. Travis Brown with 1,708.
Incumbent Pranas Rimeikis is projected to lose his seat after receiving 1,631 votes.
Absentee ballots may be accepted until noon on Nov. 5. Results will be certified on Nov. 15.
Of the local Culpeper County races, town council garnered the highest number of candidates with a whopping 10.
Candidates will be sworn into office in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.