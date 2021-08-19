Did you know that every year schools like Germanna Community College have scholarship funds that go unused?
They could be awarded to you. There are numerous avenues available to secure funding for students of all ages.
Whether you will be graduating and transferring to a university or are interested in developing skills for a career change, Germanna’s here for you. Help in the form of partial financial aid to full scholarships is available at germanna.edu/financial-aid.
Have you heard about G3 Scholarships? They can be your tuition-free path to an in-demand career — no prior experience needed, no cost to you. G3 provides free and flexible, short-term training options for skills-gap careers in Early Childhood Education, Healthcare, Information Technology, Public Safety, and the Trade Skills.
The fact that there are not enough trained job applicants in these well-paying fields could provide your personal path to success with no college debt. A four-year college degree isn’t always necessary. Many such in-demand jobs that pay well only require an associate degree. Start with shorter-term job skills training and prepare for direct employment in your chosen career field. Start and pause your training while working – without losing progress toward completing your associate degree. For more information visit: germanna.edu/G3.
Are you unemployed or underemployed due to COVID-19? You may qualify for a REV Training Voucher, Re-Employing Virginians, that covers the full cost of classes at Germanna. REV Training Vouchers can help you get back in the workforce with funds available for qualified applicants. For more information: germanna.edu/REV
High school juniors and seniors — did you know that you can apply for Dual Enrollment at Germanna? Dual Enrollment provides qualified high school students with the opportunity to complete college courses while still attending high school, saving time and money. Visit germanna.edu/dual-enrollment.
Juniors and seniors at Eastern View and Culpeper County high schools may also apply for the Germanna Scholars Program. While completing their requirements for high school graduation, students may also enroll in a structured dual enrollment program leading to an Associate Degree transferable to four-year colleges and universities in Virginia.
For more information visit germanna.edu.germanna-scholars-program.
Students who need to balance family, life, and work while moving quickly toward their goals should consider College Everywhere at Germanna. GCC offers 100 percent online, accelerated classes and degrees, with classes starting as early as Aug.10. Students may complete the first two years of a bachelor’s degree or gain a new career skill, with fast, flexible degrees – fully online. Visit Germanna.edu/pathways/college-everywhere.
Tu no hablas ingles? Contacto Germanna for English as a Second Language. Mejore sus habilidades en el idioma inglés para leer, escribir y hablar con Germanna.
Improve your English language skills in reading, writing, and speaking with Germanna. Learn more: germanna.edu/academic/academics/esl.
We must tap the potential of all Culpeper residents to maximize the county’s ability to compete in a changing world marketplace. The future of our area depends on equity and inclusion for all. At Germanna, people of all identities, backgrounds, and perspectives feel welcome, safe and included.
Not sure what the future holds? Germanna is here for you without the obstacles and hurdles in accessibility and affordability that exist in much of higher education.
With so many avenues of funding and opportunity available, now’s the time to develop your skills and find a brighter future with Germanna.
Many of these opportunities are made possible by the selfless dedication of our past area representative, William Thomas. For the past 10 years, Mr. Thomas has proudly and tirelessly represented the Culpeper area on the Germanna College Board. During his tenure, he has helped provide many with the opportunity to achieve their goals and aspirations while helping Germanna nurture a culture of high performance and innovation, transform teaching and learning to meet the needs of all students, construct an educational and career pipeline for all students from connection through completion, while eliminating barriers to access and success for all students of all ages.
Take advantage of the opportunities at Germanna. For more information visit germanna.edu/admissions/.
Frankie Gilmore
Germanna College Board
Culpeper County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.