The Culpeper County School Board during its Oct. 26 meeting approved a timeline in which the seat of resigning Chair Michelle North would be filled by late January.
When announcing her pending Dec. 31 resignation, North said “the pandemic, the politicization of the schools and personalities have now overshadowed the positive aspects and my ability to effectively serve the board.”
The School Board elected Vice Chair Patricia Baker to fill North’s role as chair while Anne Luckinbill will become the vice chair.
Upon the vacancy, Superintendent Dr. Anthony Brads explained that the School Board has until Feb. 14 to appoint an interim board member who will fill out North’s term that expires at the end of 2021.
The School Board can now start advertising and accepting applications, which interested candidates can submit through 2 p.m. Dec. 17. Candidates must live in the Jefferson district to be qualified.
The School Board expects to hold a Jan. 4 public hearing in which the applicants’ names will be publicly released. Interviews can either be conducted in closed or an open session.
Seven days after that public hearing, the board can appoint a member. The selected candidate would then have to take an oath of office and their first meeting would be Jan. 25.
School Board member Marshall Keene said “it is an unfortunate timeline” as the new board member will not be able to give their opinions on certain matters before the second semester. Another issue he cited is the necessity of making committee assignments.
“It would be nice to have some input from a seventh board member prior to the second semester starting,” he said.
Keene asked if North would consider moving up her resignation.
North replied that she purposely decided the Dec. 31 date to save the county costs of a special election. Keene disagreed, saying that she could resign earlier without a special election being needed.
“It’s your decision, you’ve earned that right, it’s your prerogative. It’s just unfortunate it puts us in this bind. We’ll do the best we can as a board to move forward,” he said.
North said she agrees that it is unfortunate that she came to the decision but her resignation date is not changing.
