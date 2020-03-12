The Culpeper County School Board voted Monday night to ask the Board of Supervisors for an operating budget exceeding $100 million for fiscal 2021.
But even with a budget that seeks $100,394,554 for operating and food services functions, as well as a 2% pay increase for teachers and other personnel, some workers could see their paychecks actually decrease next year.
That’s because the Culpeper County Public Schools’ medical insurance plan is expected to see a double-digit increase. Workers could end up paying 11% more out of their pockets for their annual plans, said Culpeper County Schools Superintendent Anthony S. Brads said.
When school administration started the budget process, however, the district was looking at taking on a potential 31% premium increase, Brads noted. After working with its carrier, Anthem was still looking at a 26% increase. That was eventually whittled down to 21%. In addition, CCPS was able to work out a deal with the county where it would help pay for nearly half that increase, leaving workers on the hook for an 11% increase.
Between the Anthem premium increases, as well as increases in contributions to the Virginia Retirement System, Culpeper County Public Schools is looking at paying almost $2.2 million more for those services in fiscal 2021.
While most workers won’t be affected, some could see their paychecks go down next year depending on their pay scale and position — but not as many who would have taken a hit when the process first began.
“Their pocketbooks would have seen less take home, even with the pay increase,” Brads told the School Board Monday night, adding: “We’re absolutely very cognizant of that as the administration was preparing and recommending changes.”
“Hopefully this plan mitigates the opportunity for somebody to be … upside down … with the increase in salary and increase in premium,” he said. “This is not ideal, but it’s a better situation. It’s not a great situation for our employees, it’s a better solution.”
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will have the final say on the schools’ budget. Supervisors continue to hold budget work sessions with department heads, and will advertise their budget and tax rate at the beginning of April. A final vote on the county budget, which includes school funding, will take place in May.
It won’t be until the county approves the schools’ budget before workers know the final price tag on their premiums. “The employees know this is coming, through leadership, principals [and] roundtables,” Brads said. “They know that their out-of-pocket has gone from a potential exposure of 31% to 26% to even last week [at 21%].”
He noted that Culpeper County Public Schools has to remain competitive against 10 other school districts, both large and small. “If your benefits happen to be less attractive, that’s a problem with recruitment, that’s a problem with retention,” Brads said. “We think this is a reasonable approach of trying to do the compensation increase and … try to mitigate the increase in health insurance.”
With a projected 2% increase in pay, based on what the General Assembly is expected to approve for all teachers statewide, the starting salary for a Culpeper County teacher will be about $45,000.
Brads is also recommending that the district hire 15 new positions, including seven teachers, one para-educator, two school counselors, one nurse CMS, one Gifted resource position, one network technician, one school division safety officer/coordinator and a communications director.
“If there’s a windfall from the state, this is the year to add much-needed positions,” he said.
The total cost for those 15 positions, including fringe benefits, would be $1.08 million.
The proposed fiscal 2021 budget also includes nearly $385,000 more for stipends for everything from coaches to certified psychologists and converting 11-month secretarial positions to 12 months, as well increasing tuition reimbursement.
The total operating budget for the schools themselves would be $96,170,278. When accounting for the $4,224,276 needed for operate school food services, that pushes the proposed budget over the $100-million mark. “I don’t think I’ve heard ‘$100 million budget’ on my time on the board,” said School Board member Anne C. Luckinbill.
