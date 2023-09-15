A candidate for Culpeper County School Board Friday announced his support of an investigation into found ammunition in Culpeper High School and the response by the county's sheriff's relative.
Matt Borja, school board candidate for the West Fairfax Magisterial District, supports a school board investigation of the Sept. 13 security incident at Culpeper County High School.
At approximately 10:30 a.m., school administration issued the safety protocol at CCHS in response to the medium level threat inside the building.
The staff member was performing his daily restroom checks and noticed a dislodged ceiling tile, which prompted a look into the ceiling where he found a box of ammunition.
This discovery led to the threat response. School officials worked with law enforcement to ensure safety. The law enforcement response included a K-9 sweep of the entire building, which required the continuation of the “stay in place order” to safely complete the event.
No other dangerous objects were found.
“Stay in place” is part of our safety protocol and it means that the hallways and bathrooms are cleared and students return to their classrooms and teachers continue to teach. Due to the length of the safety protocol, students were escorted by class to the cafeteria and to the restroom.
A “stay in place” order is not a “lockdown,” staff clarified.
Culpeper Middle School and the Phoenix Alternative Education Center, both located on the same campus as CCHS, were placed in a “Remain Indoors” status due to the police activity at CCHS.
There was no immediate threat to the safety of staff or students.
The stay in place and remain indoors protocols were lifted at dismissal at 2:05 p.m. when students were dismissed under normal dismissal procedures.
“Wednesday’s events at Culpeper County High School highlight the necessity of responsible security measures at our schools and solid relationships between the School Board and local law enforcement agencies," Borja said. "Thank you to the Culpeper Town Police, Sheriff’s Department, and State Police for responding to this incident quickly and ensuring that student safety was not compromised."
“With that being said, yesterday's incident also raises questions to which the School Board must get answers. How was a student allowed to leave the school and join the law enforcement response despite being told to stay in place?"
NBC Washington reported Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins's 17-year-old son, a senior at the school, left the building to collect a tactical vest from his car in order to join the sheriff's office in their response to the matter, according to two law enforcement sources and a parent. It's unclear who directed him to do so.
"How was someone able to store ammunition for an undesignated amount of time on school grounds?” Borja continued. “The School Board, with the help of CCHS administration, must immediately open an investigation of these events to determine what events occurred and what policies may have been violated to allow these events to happen.”
“Firearm-related incidents continue to be the leading cause of death of children 18-years-old or younger, according to academic research. Therefore, when such incidents occur, it is imperative that the Culpeper School System is prepared to respond appropriately to fully assist law enforcement and guarantee the safety of all students in the classroom. As a school board member, I will continue to work to strengthen the bonds between the board and local law enforcement and assure that the board is doing all it can to meet its stated goal of providing a safe and secure learning and work environment.”
