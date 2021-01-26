While Culpeper County Public Schools are aggressively ensuring employees are aware of the opportunity to receive coronavirus vaccines, staff is not being mandated to get vaccinated.
So far, hundreds of school employees received their first shots the week of Jan. 18 and are due for a second dosage in mid-February. Additionally, a limited number of vaccines is available to school employees who missed the first opportunity.
School Board member Barbara Brown noted during a Jan. 25 work session that “I think having the vaccine or not having the vaccine” will play a role in any decision regarding the implementation of additional in-person learning opportunities. She suggested that the board seek legal guidance on whether the school system can or should mandate vaccinations for students to return.
Brown added that she would never recommend asking an individual if they have been vaccinated.
Marshall Keene, the school board’s chairman, said the governor’s office needs to provide some guidance before the board further considers any legal aspects of the matter.
“I don’t think we need to put the cart before the horse as far as getting into the legal aspect of anything,” he said.
Superintendent Dr. Anthony Brads explained that staff has already received legal consultation and been advised “to highly encourage but not require” staff vaccinations.
“The legal school of thought right now is they don’t frankly know,” he said.
While some private employers may require employees getting vaccinated, he noted that “it’s very unlikely” the schools will do so.
“That notion has been out there with our staff and we’ve tried to alleve their fears that we’re gonna highly encourage you to get it but we’re not gonna require you to get it,” Brads said, adding that no employees will be fired because they are not vaccinated.
Requiring vaccinations, Brads said, could open the door to lawsuits.
“If we require you to get it and you come into work and you still get the virus, are we putting the board at risk? It’s about risk management. Risk management to what? Lawsuits and those kinds of things. I’m not talking about COVID, I’m not talking about quarantine or isolation. I’m talking about the actual legal challenges to something like that,” Brads said.
Another potential legal issue noted revolved around an individual being mandated to get vaccinated and having an allergic reaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.