All 10 Culpeper County public schools selected a Teacher of the Year and Classified Employee of the Year.
The Phoenix Alternative Education Program also selected a Teacher of the year. Classified Employees of the Year were also chosen from maintenance, transportation, technology, and central office.
The County Teacher of the Year will represent the school division in the 2020-21 Virginia Teacher of the Year competition. This annual program honors teachers who represent the best in teaching in the Commonwealth.
Selected as Teacher of the Year at each school are the following:
• Culpeper County High School — Alice E. W. Robinson
• Eastern View High School — Julie N. Deal
• Culpeper Middle School — Anna M. Sylvester
• Floyd T. Binns Middle School — Kara S. Dulin
• Phoenix Alt. Education Program — Kelly B. Richardson
• A.G. Richardson Elementary — Erin M. Mitchell
• Emerald Hill Elementary — Debbie R. Gaulden
• Farmington Elementary — Stacey L. Lauffer
• Pearl Sample Elementary — Sean Mitchell
• Sycamore Park Elementary — Tori J. Stanley
• Yowell Elementary School — Madeline E. Franklin
Selected as Classified Employee of the Year from each school and department are the following:
• Culpeper County High School — Holley Wortman
• Eastern View High School — Jodi K. Stone
• Culpeper Middle School — Wanda E. Jenkins
• Floyd T. Binns Middle School — Donald K. Minor
• A.G. Richardson Elementary — Shirley A. Johnson
• Emerald Hill Elementary — Jessica L. Martin
• Farmington Elementary — Antoinette L. Koberlein
• Pearl Sample Elementary — Janita T. Cliette
• Sycamore Park Elementary — Stephanie A. Irizarry
• Yowell Elementary School — Jacquelyn B. Thomas
• Transportation — Brenda R. Butler
• Central Office — Chloe B. Edwards
• Maintenance — Mark J. Sekol
• Technology — Robert J. Smith
CCPS congratulates all those employees who were selected as Teacher of the Year and Classified Employee of the Year.
