Today

Partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with periods of snow during the afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible late. High 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.