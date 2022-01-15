A second multi-county car chase through Culpeper on Thursday ended when a Culpeper County Sheriff's Office Deputy disabled the vehicle on Rt. 211.
Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 13, Town of Culpeper Police were dispatched to a female slumped over the wheel in the driver's seat in the McDonald's parking lot, police said.
Upon responding to the scene, the driver drove out of the parking lot northbound on Rt. 229.
Town police called for backup from the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office in attempting to stop the vehicle.
The driver made several turns onto backroads and crossed over into Rappahannock County, police continued.
The pursuit continued westbound on Rt. 211 in the area of Richmond Road when the driver attempted to cross over lanes to go back eastbound when a sheriff's deputy ended the pursuit by disabling the vehicle
The driver was transported to Fauquier Hospital, and her condition is unknown.
The chase is still under investigation.
Town of Culpeper Police, Culpeper County Sheriff's Office and Rappahannock County Sheriff's Office were all involved in the chase.
