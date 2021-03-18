Businesses can apply for the second round of Small Women and Minority Business Grant through April 2.
The Culpeper Recovers SWaM Business Grant program is made possible through a Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Community Development Block Grant. The CDBG grant enables Culpeper to help town and county businesses pay their rent or mortgage. Businesses are eligible for up to $10,000 or six months of rent or mortgage costs.
Preference will be given to businesses that are SWaM certified. For additional information on certification, visit sbsd.virginia.gov/certification-division/swam/.
If awarded this grant, businesses must supply proof of payment and supporting documentation. Once proof of payment is approved, the business will be reimbursed for rent or mortgage costs.
Visit tinyurl.com/ep3drfm7 to grant interest form, which is not an application. Lenderfit will send an email , which often goes into spam folders, with an invitation to apply.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/raad2fn4. Questions can be directed to the economic development department at 540-727-0611 or CulpeperRecovers@culpeperva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.