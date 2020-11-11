The Culpeper Christmas Parade, which is hosted by the Sheriff’s Office, is set for 5 p.m. Dec. 6 in Brandy Station.
Usually held downtown, a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post states that “unfortunately, due to Virginia Department of Health restrictions, we are unable to host this event within town limits.”
The post states that the Sheriff’s Office appreciates the efforts of Mayor Mike Olinger, Town Manager Chris Hively and the Town Council members “who have supported our efforts of a Main Street Christmas Parade.” The post adds that “although we have met continued resistance by some within the Town Council, we are pleased to announce our event will be even more festive than previous years.” The event, according to the post, will include a Christmas Village featuring business booths, copious Christmas lights, music, nativity scenes, floats, concessions “and one very special guest from the North Pole.”
In October, the Town Council voted to allow necessary street closures for the parade so long as the event follows state-mandated guidelines. Council members Jamie Clancey and Meaghan Taylor served as the two dissenting votes. During that meeting, Hively noted that the Virginia Department of Health broached the possibility of a situation where attendees drive by a still parade.
The post notes that the event was made possible through a partnership with the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department. In a Facebook post, the department noted that there will be plenty of parking along the parade route so citizens can remain in their vehicles and watch the parade or sit in chairs alongside the road.
Sponsorship packages are available to assist the Sheriff’s Christmas for Kids program.
