The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Facebook post that the office has received numerous calls about an active string of phone scams in the county and town.
The post states that some victims reported that the caller identifies themselves as Shawn Walters with the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office. The number appearing on some of the victims’ caller IDs is being spoofed to read 540-727-7520, which is the sheriff's office's administration number.
Victims are being told that they have active federal warrants and their social security number is compromised. They are then asked to obtain pre-paid debit cards and provide those numbers to the caller to avoid being arrested or to clear up the pending actions against them.
The post says the calls are not being made by the sheriff’s office and that the office takes all fraudulent situations seriously. Victims are encouraged to action if you feel that you or someone you know has been compromised.
“The most important way to protect yourself and your loved ones from being a victim of a fraud is to simply never give out any information to someone you don’t know on a call you did not initiate,” the post states.
Sheriff Scott Jenkins strongly suggests that residents immediately report the person/number of interest to the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-382-4357. Residents may also call the office’s dispatch center non-emergency number at 540-727-7900 or contact the criminal investigations division and community relations office at 540-727-7520.
