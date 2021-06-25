Dozens of runners, sheriff’s officers and volunteers helped kick off the inaugural Virginia Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Saturday morning, June 12, at Culpeper County High School.
“It’s just great to see that we’re able to get a group together,” Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins said. “Our hard work from Josephine [Breckley] and others in the community relations in the Sheriff’s Office, putting the time in to get this event this morning, along with the people sponsoring it, from the food donations and the water and all the other donations, financially or otherwise, is just great.”
Deputy Breckley, who helped organize the June 12 event for Special Olympics, said she wanted to bring the event to Culpeper after taking part in others in Northern Virginia.
“My niece has cerebral palsy,” Breckley said. “I knew I had to do something that’s really going to do something for my community. It is a race that takes place throughout the whole world. We have to make it important; we have to make sure these special kids, these beautiful kids, feel included in everything we go.
“It was a very short time from when we got accepted from the Special Olympics Federation to now, but all of the community was like, ‘I do this. I do that. Let’s go do it,’” she said. “It was beautiful.
“It’s not that big, but next year will be even bigger. I didn’t have to say much, the support, it is so amazing,” Breckley said.
The event included a variety of activities for runners, their families and non-runners, including a moon bounce, face painting and Kids IDs.
“Josephine has done it in other areas in the past and wanted to bring it to our area, and we thought it was a terrific idea,” Sheriff Jenkins said. “All the proceeds go to Special Olympics; I believe we raised over $1,000 for this one. For the first event, I think that’s really good, especially with all the considerations with COVID restrictions. I think she’s done really well on kicking this off.
“We can’t thank people enough for taking time away from their families and other things to be here today,” he said. “We look forward to hopefully having a much bigger showing next year with a lot of these same faces and many more.
