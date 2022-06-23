Even without a Hollywood sign perched on a hill, Culpeper will become the backdrop to an upcoming short-form movie about the life-long relationship between siblings.
“It’s a cute short film that I thought Culpeper would be the most beautiful background for,” said Detective Kiwi Director Stephen Sorrentino. “I fell in love with Culpeper. It has so many beautiful spots.”
Since 1975, Sorrentino has been working as a professional singer, entertainer and actor. He worked many years on the Las Vegas strip as a headliner and has opened for or performed with such names as Debbie Reyonds and Patti LaBelle.
He moved to Culpeper five years ago when his father, who lives in Rapidan, became ill. Thankfully, his father recovered and Sorrentino’s career has continued to flourish.
While casting for another script, Sorrentino met Jonathan Chen, a Boston-based actor, who was trying out for a role Sorrentino said didn’t quite meet his vision but he felt drawn to.
“I liked him,” he said. “There was just something (about him).”
Instead, Chen, who has acted in such films as “The Tender Bar” and “Don’t Look Up,” told Sorrentino a script he had written about the relationship between a brother and sister of Chinese descent.
Sorrentino fell in love with the script and agreed to produce it.
Filming for Detective Kiwi is tentatively scheduled for late July, primarily on Sorrentino’s property, called The Whisper Hill, Lake Pelham and the Depot downtown.
The production is predicted to be about seven minutes long, although Sorrentino expects the short-form movie will be picked up and reshot into a full-length film.
Sorrentino said he expects the film to win over 100 awards at film festivals around the world and has meetings set up with one of the world’s video streaming services.
