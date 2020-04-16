Sidewalk, LOVE sign improvements finished

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department and Light & Power Department completed the E. Davis Street sidewalk and LOVE sculpture improvements project on April 1, and released the area for public use.
The purpose of this project was to correct sidewalk damage caused by street tree root growth, which created a potential pedestrian hazard from uneven and heaved surfaces. The town partnered with Culpeper Renaissance Inc. to finance the project with a $50,000 in matching funds provided by CRI. The new alignment of the sidewalk allows more area for the street trees, which are 40-year-old willow oaks, to grow.
The realignment of the sidewalk required the LOVE sculpture to be relocated. The refurbished sculpture is now installed with LED lighting inside of a new brick wall planter area facing towards the historic Depot.
“The E. Davis Street sidewalk improvement project was necessary to remedy multiple pedestrian safety hazards while preserving the street trees that are enjoyed by residents and visitors. With the generous support of CRI, the relocated and renovated LOVE sculpture will continue to serve as an attractive feature for visitors in the downtown area,” said Director of Public Services Jim Hoy.
“This is Culpeper’s flagship LOVEworks, and is a favorite spot for family photos, proposals, selfies, and wedding photos. It is Culpeper’s first LOVEworks, and is one of over 200 across the Commonwealth of Virginia. ‘Reel LOVE’ was designed as a tribute to the unique contributions of the Library of Congress National Audio-Visual Conservation Center here in Culpeper,” said Paige Read, Director of Tourism and Economic Development for the Town of Culpeper.
“Culpeper Renaissance, Inc.’s was happy to make a commitment last year to partner with the Town of Culpeper for this much needed project which preserves the tree-lined aesthetic of the lower end of East Davis Street and creates a sidewalk that is easy to navigate for all visitors to downtown. The improvement funding was made possible with the hard work and dedication of CRI volunteers through last year's fundraising efforts. CRI commends and appreciates the Town of Culpeper’s commitment to downtown improvement projects and in the partnership with CRI,” stated Jessica Jenkins, CRI Executive Director.
