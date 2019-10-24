Bethlehem Christian Fellowship will host a fundraiser silent auction for longtime member and worship band member Rodney Moyer Saturday.
Moyer, a member of Remnant, the church’s worship band, came to church a few weeks ago with an eye patch on, said Pastor Sue Gregg. At the time, he was experiencing double vision but he still wanted to play guitar in the worship band. It was only later that week that he found out what was causing it - non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma that presented itself as two masses at the base of his brain stem. According to Gregg, it’s a rare strain of the disease as he has no evidence of the disease in his lymph nodes.
Now the church is planning a silent auction fundraiser for the man Gregg calls “a Godly man.”
“He’s a great guy, he’s been a member of the church for longer than I can remember,” Gregg said. “It’s been progressing so fast.”
Moyer, who’s been a student at Bethlehem Christian University as well, has been lifted up by the church.
“We’ve just been praying for him, and him knowing what the word of God says for healing,” Gregg said. “His family has been overwhelmed by the prayers and the stuff that has been brought in for the auction. That’s been a great encouragement to them.”
The silent auction will be held from 1-4 p.m. p.m. Oct. 26 at Bethlehem Christian Fellowship, 371 Lakeside Drive, Culpeper. All proceeds benefit Moyer’s ongoing medical costs and chemotherapy.
Moyer, who is a self-employed carpenter, hasn’t been able to work since his diagnosis so Gregg said the family appreciates all the help.
“We’ve been given some magnificent things,” Gregg said. “Grand Furniture Store donated a Lazy Boy, we have a $1,500 drum kit, we have a $1,500 four-wheeler. We have $300 and $400 guitars, studio time. Just an amazing amount of things have been donated by local businesses. We have a lot of gift certificates.”
Gregg flipped through a large stack of papers, representing easily more than 200 auction items.
“I think it’s just Culpeper, people are just giving,” Gregg said. “It just warms your heart to see so many people donate and most people don’t even know him.”
The silent auction will take place from 1 to 3 and then they will start announcing winners. Remnant will play during the event.
“It’s difficult to believe for a healing when you’re feeling the pain, but when you see God moving in such a way it makes it easier to believe he has it physically as well,” Gregg said.
Gregg said if the public can’t make the silent auction, folks can donate to Bethlehem Christian Fellowship in Rodney’s name and the money will go to his family.
