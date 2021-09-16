On a bright sunny afternoon, John Beck walked into an artisan store on East Davis Street after relocating from Florida. The rest was serendipity!
For twenty years, John and Carol Beck raised their two daughters in Florida. When their daughters moved away — one to Texas and one to Virginia — they no longer had ties there. When their daughter in Alexandria had a baby, it was an easy decision to move to be closer to their granddaughter.
Last summer, the Becks began looking for a home in Virginia, but, although they wanted to be closer to family, they did not want to stray too far from their scenic lakeside view.
Carol, a retired curator, wanted to move somewhere with history where she could learn
the stories of her new hometown. The pair began looking in Fredericksburg. They found history and culture, but not a home that was special and spoke to them.
On a Tuesday night in July, the Becks decided to look at towns within 45 minutes of Fredericksburg.
The first home they saw online was a 120-year-old house in downtown Culpeper. They knew this was the one, however, houses were selling quickly.
Serendipity whispered.
Despite being out of state, Carol called their realtor and scheduled to see it the next day. The house was just what they were looking for; Carol didn’t hesitate to make an offer.
After closing on the home last August, Carol suggested they have lunch at this charming place she went to when she first saw the house, It’s About Thyme. After lunch, John was drawn to a woodshop called Jimni near the restaurant.
Jim and Alice met 27 years ago, and it was love at first sight. They spotted each other, and thanks to a mutual friend, were introduced.
Jim had started his business, but he didn’t have a name for it yet. Alice was thinking of a name when suddenly the proverbial light bulb went off. JIMNI (pronounced Jim-n-I), she said. They looked at each other and knew that was it. The business evolved over the years, but the name Jimni has remained.
Jim has always been hardworking and ingenuitive in his entrepreneurial endeavors. He knew he was creative in solving problems, but never thought of himself as artistic until a friend introduced him to a laser engraving machine. After that, he started creating custom boxes, metal art, and more. Jim and Alice even opened a store to sell his creations.
While visiting Jimni, John told Jim how he has been enjoying making wood crafts in his retirement and how much he loved the products in the store. John, like Jim, did not discover his creative side until he was given a wood lathe, even though artists surrounded him through his wife’s career.
Jim shared how he enjoys creating, but the time in the shop keeps him from his creative projects. John, being an entrepreneur, wanted to learn more about what a small business like Jimni is like to run. John came back a couple of times afterward and then had an idea how to help each other.
As the holiday season was approaching, John offered to handle the store’s day-to-day operations, selling products, talking to customers, etc. This would give Jim more time to do what he loves. Jim and Alice agreed to the arrangement.
This time together led to John and Jim becoming more than business partners; they became friends. They affectionately refer to each other as “Frick and Frack.”
Serendipity can be found in Jimni. Literally, there is a sign that simply says, “Serendipity” hanging on the wall, but it’s more than a sign.
Almost a year later, Carol recalled calling a friend of hers the day they closed on the house. She
told her friend about John discovering Jimni. Her friend said, “I can envision John there.” Little did they know that serendipity did too!
Jimni has many tales of serendipity, so next time you are there, ask about them. There are several.
Would you, or someone you know, like to be featured in a future Sips of Serendipity? I would love to hear your story! Please email me at SipsOfSerendipity@gmail.com.
