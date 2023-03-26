Attendees at Culpeper County Library's inaugural CulpeperCon enjoyed two days of activities, talks, contests and more on March 24-25.
On the first day, cosplayers competed in a costume contest before having the opportunity to watch Galaxy Quest, a 1999 American science-fiction comedy movie.
The following day, keynote speaker Dr. Grace Gipson spoke, a panel discussion about women in gaming took place, attendees got an introduction to LARPing and more.
Read the full story in Thursday's new edition of Culpeper Times.
