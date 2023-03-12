On March 11-12, Wollam Gardens in Jeffersonton held a Plants and Flowers for Natural Dyes workshop taught by Pat Browdowski, the former head gardener at Thomas Jefferson's Monticello.
Attendees learned about gardening and foraging for natural dyes as well as the importance dyes have played throughout history. Following lectures, attendees went hands-on and dyed their own garments with natural dyes.
Read the full story in the newest edition of Culpeper Times out this Thursday.
