Lake Pelham, which was named after a Confederate soldier, will eventually have a new name.
By a 5-4 vote during its Feb. 9 meeting, the Culpeper Town Council decided to rename the lake dubbed after Alabama-native Major John Pelham. Council members in favor of the renaming included Frank Reaves Jr., Meaghan Taylor, Jamie Clancey, Billy Yowell and Pranas Rimeikis . Those opposed were Jon Russell, Keith Brown, Keith Price and Mayor Michael Olinger.
Pelham died in Culpeper stemming from injuries suffered when an exploded artillery shell struck his head during the 1863 Battle of Kelly’s Ford.
A local Civil War driving tour guide explains that Robert E. Lee referred to him as the “gallant Pelham.” In addition to being noticed by Lee, the guide explains that Pelham “also attracted the attention of young ladies like Bessie Shackleford.”
“Pelham visited Miss Shackelford, attended a party in Col. Welby Carter’s room in the Virginia Hotel...and the next morning gaily rode toward Kelly’s Ford as word of an imminent battle reached the town. That night, his motionless body was returned to the Shackelford house where he soon died,” the guide states.
Over 20 citizens spoke in favor and opposition of the name change during a public comment period.
This story will be updated with additional details of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.