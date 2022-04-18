The Culpeper Social Security Office, located at 1014 S. Main St. will temporarily continue to maintain limited appointment only in-person services until mid-June 2022.
The office building is undergoing renovations to improve customer experience, as well as creating safer and more secure spaces for customers and employees.
Employees of the office continue to work remotely until the building opens.
People living in Culpeper, Rappahannock, Madison and Fauquier counties are served by the Culpeper Social Security Office and are encouraged to utilize SSA’s online services at www.socialsecurity.gov.
Most Social Security services are available to the public online at www.socialsecurity.gov and with a my Social Security account. And most Social Security services do not require the public to take time to visit an office. People may create their my Social Security account, a personalized online service, at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
