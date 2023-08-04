Solar applicant withdraws application following Culpeper board vote

North Ridge Culpeper Solar LLC withdrew its application on Aug. 1 for a conditional use permit to operate a utility-scale solar facility following a vote by the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors to uphold a previous vote from the Culpeper County Planning Commission classifying the application as not in compliance with the comprehensive plan.
North Ridge Culpeper Solar LLC by way of Kenneth Neimann applied for a conditional use permit to operate the solar facility on a property located off Route 3 (Germanna Hwy) in the Stevensburg Magisterial District, commonly known as the Sherwood Farm.
Neimann sought to construct and operate a 26 MW project on approximately 355 acres, of which panels and other equipment will only be placed on approximately 252 acres. The application had no plans for a substation or any major infrastructure.
On June 14, the planning committee voted to send a recommendation of approval for the conditional use permit, however, concluded the permit was not in compliance with the county’s comprehensive plan.
Following the meeting, North Ridge filed an appeal to the board’s non-compliance determination.
“The reason for this appeal, which we reserve the right to supplement in a subsequent presentation to the Board of Supervisors, is that the Planning Commission erred in finding that the subject proposal's general or approximate location, character and extent are not substantially in accord with the County's 2023 Comprehensive Plan,” a letter from Reimann read, dated June 21.
Reimann appeared before the Board and re-pitched the project to refresh recall of the project and application. He subsequently began to defend the appeal stating a utility-scale solar facility is an allowed use in A-1 (Agriculture) as long as it abides by conditions, his belief the project wouldn’t impact the rural characteristics of the area, most of the land used would have been lower-value agricultural land and other points.
Following his presentation, the Board had no discussion before Supervisor Susan Gugino made a motion to uphold the planning commission’s vote of non-compliance.
The vote passed with a 6 to 1 vote, with Supervisor Tom Underwood voting no after explaining he didn’t understand how the project was out of the comprehensive plan’s scope.
Reimann then approached the podium, alerting the board he was withdrawing his application.
During the June meeting, the Commission deduced the application did not fall within the parameters of the comprehensive plan due to its general location and soil classifications that lend itself to “prime farmland,” according to Commissioner Katie Reames.
In a subsequent vote, the majority of the commission - 4 to 3 - voted in favor of recommending the application’s approval to the Board of Supervisors. All votes were in line with the previous except for Price who voted in favor of the passage.
Many members of the family who own Sherwood Farm spoke in favor of recommending approval including Laura Kelsey. She noted three benefits of the application: a productive use of underutilized farm land, providing power directly to Dominion’s Culpeper substation and the lack of visibility of the land’s potential future panels.
If the permit wasn’t withdrawn and was approved, construction of the site was estimated to begin in late 2025, early 2026.
