Solar project resubmits application in Stevensburg

After being denied in May 2021, Maroon Solar, LLC will again attempt to bring a utility-scale solar facility to Culpeper.
The new conditional use permit application is set to be reviewed by the Culpeper County Planning Commission during a meeting on Jan. 11.
One of the most prominent changes to the application is the acreage of the project.
Previously, in an application reviewed and denied in May 2021, Maroon sought to construct and operate the 149 MW project on approximately 1,792.08 acres, occupying approximately 970 acres of panel area.
Now, it seeks to construct the project on approximately 1,879 acres, occupying approximately 671 acres of panel area.
The property is located along and between Route 617 (Raccoon Ford Road) and Route 658 (Mt. Pony Road) in the Stevensburg Magisterial District.
With a recommendation for passage or denial from the commission , the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will decide at a later date whether the project’s location, character, and extent of the proposed project is in accordance with the County’s adopted comprehensive plan.
In March 2021, the commission voted 7-2 that the applicant’s utility-scale solar energy generation facility is not a feature presently shown on the County’s Comprehensive Plan, but also that its location, character and extent are not substantially in accord with the comprehensive plan, citing three reasons: environmental and future land use.
Despite Maroon appealing the commission’s recommendation, The supervisors headed the commission’s advice and denied the application in May 2021.
Since the project was initially proposed in 2020, Maroon has taken into account comments from previous meetings and made several design changes.
Those changes include, according to their permit application, are:
Decreased the total improved acreage from 970 acres to 671 acres.
Reduced the construction duration from over three years to between 18 and 24 months.
Increased the minimum width of all vegetative buffers to at least 100 feet.
Increased the set back from Algonquin Trail from 1,500 feet to over 3,500 feet.
Increased the fence line setbacks from all residences within the vicinity of the Project fence line from 1,000 feet to over 1,300 feet, except for one home that belongs to a Project landowner who is a strong supporter and whose home is located 870 feet from the Project fence line.
Prohibited construction traffic entry at the Mt. Pony Road site access. The entrance off Racoon Ford Road will be designated as the primary construction and equipment delivery entrance. The entrance off of Mt. Pony Road will only be used for access by operations and maintenance personnel once the Project is operational.
Relocated the substation further into the middle of the Project so that it is at least 3,000 feet from the nearest residential property.
A new substation will be constructed on site in order to connect to the existing Remington-Gordonsville transmission line that runs through the southern portion of the site.
