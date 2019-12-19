Souls in Harmony has a new home.
The 501c3 nonprofit hosted its grand opening and ribbon cutting through the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce at 700 Southridge Parkway, Suite 301 Tuesday. Started by Greg Harpine in 2015, the nonprofit uses music to help improve the quality of life for many seniors in the region.
Harpine has worked with seniors, children and adults with disabilities since 2015 and started an instrument bank to help families who have a child who wants to play music but can’t afford it.
His work with seniors is what gives him the most joy, as he and volunteers visit senior centers and retirement homes helping those suffering with Alzheimer’s and dementia to connect with lost memories through music.
With the opening of the new office, Harpine is also working with crime victims to help provide music therapy as well.
“By opening this office, our plan is to open this service to the hundreds of home care clients that don’t have those resources,” Harpine said. “They’ll be able to bring their loved one in for an hour of music programming and we’re also going to be offering educational components and support groups for caregiver stress.”
Harpine said the progress is amazing and gratifying. He has dozens of stories, each more impressive than the last to show the power that music can have. They’ve worked with nursing homes and senior centers in Warrenton and Culpeper and they’re hoping that opening the new office in Culpeper will open new avenues for clients.
“People don’t reach out because they feel duty bound and they don’t ask for help,” Harpine said. “We’re hoping by opening this office, it says we want to help and it doesn’t cost anything but your time. We’ll be giving them the tools to replicate what we do at the office.”
The nonprofit puts together a playlist of songs that have emotional connections to seniors, upload them on an iPod, iPad or laptop and then play the list for the client which starts conversations.
Souls in Harmony is always accepting donations of iPods or laptops.
“That’s like gold for us,” Harpine said. “We started using laptops out in the field we could both listen together and let that generate conversation.”
Volunteers are always needed, he said, pointing out that they will do all the training and volunteers don’t need to be a “musical person.”
“This is about sitting down and building a relationship,” Harpine said. “It’s about letting them tell you stories and being an empathetic listener.”
Volunteers are also needed for marketing, hosting a seminar or holding an iPod drive.
“There’s so many needs that people can help us with,” Harpine said.
The other great need the nonprofit has is for a new SUV or van, preferably one with four-wheel drive.
“We’re in desperate need of a vehicle,” Harpine said. “We had one donation vehicle from a couple years ago and it just kind of ran its course. Right now we have nothing, so we’d be thankful for anything.”
For more information about Souls in Harmony, visit between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit www.soulsinharmony.org.
