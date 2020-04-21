South Blue Ridge Avenue tree removal to affect traffic

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department has scheduled to perform a multiple tree removal operation on South Blue Ridge Avenue.
The tree removal operation will consist of removing dead trees and tree limbs that are creating storm water flow issues. This operation will commence Wednesday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. A safety work zone will require temporary closure of the South Blue Ridge Avenue corridor. Advanced warning signs along with a detour will be displayed in this area.
Motorists should expect delays on this corridor and are encouraged to take alternate routes as available. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.