South East Street emergency tree removal set for Monday

The Town of Culpeper Light & Power Department will perform emergency tree removal on South East Street on Monday, April 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. A safety work zone will require temporary closure of the South East Street corridor from Asher Street to Chandler Street.
The Emergency tree removal operation will consist of removing dead tree limbs that are creating a falling safety issue as well as an electrical hazard to the existing power lines in this area.
Advanced warning signs along with a detour will be displayed in the area to assist with the traffic flow through the work area.
Motorists should expect delays on this corridor and are encouraged to take alternate routes as available. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone.
