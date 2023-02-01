Spanberger announces $160,000 to improve road safety in Culpeper

U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger today announced an award of $160,000 to help make Culpeper’s roads safer for local residents.
The award — made possible through the bipartisan infrastructure law which Spanberger helped negotiate and pass in 2021 — will help Culpeper prevent future accidents, road deaths, and injuries in the community. Specifically, the award will be used by the Town of Culpeper to develop a plan for eliminating all fatalities within 10 years of adoption.
“The bipartisan infrastructure law promised to make smart, responsible investments in Virginia’s physical infrastructure. This funding will help prevent accidents on Culpeper’s roads and make sure local officials have what they need to keep local residents safe,” Spanberger said. “As Virginia’s economy grows, we need to be aware of the increased risk of accidents, hazards, and injures on our local roads. I look forward to this investment from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act making real progress for the people of Culpeper in mitigating and preventing these incidents.”
“The Town is excited to be awarded the Safe Streets and Roadways for All (SS4A) grant, whereby the Town can effectively and efficiently plan and prioritize highway and pedestrian safety projects to maximize the Town’s efforts to reduce roadway and pedestrian fatalities with a ‘Vision Zero’ goal of zero roadway deaths by 2034,” said Chris Hively, Town Manager, Town of Culpeper.
According to the Town of Culpeper, this funding will allow planning staff to engage with the Culpeper community, elected officials, experts, and others to identify strategies and projects as part of a comprehensive safety plan.
This U.S. Department of Transportation grant is made possible through the Safe Streets For All (SS4A) initiative at the U.S. Department of Transportation. Click here for more information about SS4A.
