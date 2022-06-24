Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger today released a statement after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade, which was handed down earlier this morning. The decision reverses nearly 50 years of abortion protection.
“As a mother, sister, and daughter, I know how today’s ruling feels for millions of women throughout America, she said. "I strongly disagree with the majority’s decision, as it undermines the right to privacy and a woman’s right to choose."
Spanberger, a Democrat, cosponsored and voted to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act last year, which would codify the decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey as law of the land.
“In the wake of today’s ruling, it falls on all of us to defend our neighbors, protect all rights enshrined under the right to privacy, and make sure women are never criminalized for making decisions about their own bodies. Rather than punish America’s women, lawmakers must stand with them. And rather than pursue extreme new laws, our elected officials must remember their obligation to protect our basic rights. Today is a dark day, but it cannot be the end of our efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.