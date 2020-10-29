Virginia’s 7th Congressional District candidates, Virginia Delegate Nick Freitas and U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, were asked to explain what they feel are the three biggest issues facing Culpeper and how they can be solved.
Frietas, the Republican candidate, is an Army veteran who has been a delegate since 2015. Spanberger, the incumbent Democratic candidate, is a former CIA operations officer who was elected to her first term in 2018.
The 7th district is comprised of Culpeper, Orange, Goochland, Nottoway, Amelia and Powhatan counties along with portions of Chesterfield, Henrico and Spotsylvania counties. Before Spanberger’s 2018 election, the district was won by Republican candidates dating back to 1971.
Both candidates were given a maximum of 250 words to explain why they feel each issue is prevalent in Culpeper. Neither of their emailed responses were edited.
Issue one: Fighting and containing COVID-19
Since the pandemic began, I’ve prioritized direct communication with Virginians about the effects of COVID-19 on our schools, businesses, and healthcare systems. I’ve listened to many Culpeper community members express their concerns, and my responsibility as their legislator is to fight for their needs. I’ve also seen incredible moments of Culpeper residents looking out for their neighbors and working to fight the pandemic together.
In the early days of the pandemic, I joined Republicans and Democrats in passing the CARES Act, a bill signed into law by President Trump that delivered relief to families, businesses, and communities through emergency items like direct payments (or “stimulus checks”), the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and unemployment assistance.
Going forward, we need to focus on building a nationwide testing strategy, so that businesses and schools in Culpeper and across the Seventh District can make progress toward recovery. At the same time, we cannot take our eye off the need for extended PPP funding, considering that so many small businesses are still on the verge of closing. We cannot understate the simultaneous healthcare and economic hurdles we will face in the weeks and months ahead.
I’ve been frustrated by the lack of bipartisan progress on another COVID-19 relief package, and leadership in both parties must come together and recognize the need for unity — not partisanship — during this crisis.
Issue two: Protecting access to healthcare coverage
Amid a global pandemic, it’s unconscionable that the President’s administration continues its reckless effort to dismantle our nation's healthcare system. As millions of Americans lose their employer-sponsored insurance due to the loss of a job, I’m committed to protecting working families, not cutting off their lifeline during a historic moment of uncertainty.
My opponent has frequently attacked the Affordable Care Act and promised to repeal it (even going so far as to call it a “cancer”), but he fails to see how this law has protected the health of so many in Culpeper and across the Seventh District. For the approximately 2,000 Culpeper residents who have benefited from Medicaid expansion, the repeal of the Affordable Care Act would be devastating. This law guarantees that those with pre-existing conditions — like diabetes, asthma, and cancer — cannot be denied insurance coverage. This law allows Virginians to stay on their parents plans until the age of 26. And this law closed the donut hole for Medicare recipients, saving them an average of more than $2000 in out-of-pocket costs each year.
I’m the first to admit that our healthcare system is far from perfect. In Congress, I’m working to protect healthcare coverage, increase competition, and lower costs — including prescription drug costs. I’ve voted to give Medicare the power to negotiate its drug prices, and I’ve led legislation — passed with a vote of 403-0 — to hold the pharmaceutical industry accountable for skyrocketing prices that are hurting Virginia seniors and families.
Issue three: Expanding broadband internet access
I consistently hear from families, business owners, farmers, and teachers in the Culpeper area about the challenges posed by unreliable high-speed internet access. The digital divide is an issue faced by rural communities throughout our district, and it has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis. They’ve waited a long time for action on expanding broadband internet access, and the pandemic has rightfully awakened many people to the urgent need for investment.
Since arriving in Congress, one of my top priorities has been to review how the federal government can work in tandem with the private sector — including Virginia’s electric co-ops — to expand access, reduce costs, and make sure homes and businesses are better connected. I’ve been a vocal advocate of the USDA’s ReConnect program, which provides loans and grants for infrastructure development. The House has passed my bipartisan legislation to strengthen funding for this program, and I led a charge of Democrats and Republicans to protect its funding when the Senate threatened to eliminate it. We need to keep supporting programs that yield results on the ground.
In Congress, I serve on the House Rural Broadband Task Force. Through this work, I’ve been proud to help introduce and pass legislation that would invest in broadband infrastructure from coast to coast — including here in the Seventh District. In the next Congress, I’ll be fighting to make sure a significant investment in broadband internet is included in any major infrastructure package, just like investments in our bridges and roads.
