Spanberger visits Culpeper horse farm

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger visited a local horse breeding farm Tuesday to learn more about its operations as part of a four-stop farm and agribusiness tour in Central Virginia.
Jim and Carolyn Miller, who own Greenstone Farm in Culpeper, spent time speaking to Spanberger about the successes and failures of their farm as well as how they managed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Last year, and when things quieted down due to Covid, we had, you know, a number of people coming to visit to pick a horse, a number of people asking for videos," Jim Miller said. "As Covid increased, everybody canceled their appointments. The phone didn't ring, and there were no emails, and so we decided to really not breed anything because we kind of really wanted to reduce the size of the herd anyway."
Read the full story in the Sept. 16 issue of Culpeper Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.