Spanberger hosts campaign kickoff
Dozens braved the cold on Jan. 22 to join U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger at Mountain Run Winery as she launched her third campaign run for the 7th Congressional District.
“The purpose today is to get excited about 2022,” she said. “And also to make sure we are getting all the signatures we need for my name to appear here on the ballot in November.”
Spanberger, a Democrat, served as a case officer with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) before joining Congress in 2019. She currently serves on the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture and the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
The kickoff and petition signing event was hosted by the Culpeper Democrats.
“It was very quick,” said Culpeper Democrats Former Events Coordinator Carolyn Walker, “We had very little notice.”
Even with very little advanced notice, the event still garnered close to 50 attendees.
“We’re really pleased,” Walker continued.
Spanberger will host a similar event in Madison County from 10-noon on Feb. 12.
The group received notice nine days before the event that Spanberger was interested in hosting a petition signing in Culpeper, which was meant to be centrally located in the former tri-county area turned quad-county area.
In December, Virginia’s 7th Congressional District was redrawn, along with others around the Commonwealth. The district no longer includes Amelia, Chesterfield, Goochland, Henrico, Louisa, Nottoway and Powhatan counties, but includes a portion of Prince William County, the city of Fredericksburg and Greene County.
“I am out and about, meeting new voters making sure that people know what it is I’ve been working on in Congress, why it is that I ran in the first place, why it is that I’m running again and what it is that I intend to continue doing in order to serve the people of Virginia,” Spanberger said.
Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves, Jr., who was in attendance, noted he supports Spanberger but they share the same outlook: working for the people, not themselves.
The primary will occur on June 21, and the general election will occur on Nov. 8.
In the Republican arena, 11 candidates have put their name in the ring for Spanberger’s seat.
Spanberger tours local recovery centers
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger joined Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) in Culpeper on Jan. 27 to tour Boxwood Recovery Center and the S.E.E. Recovery Center to learn more about resources needed to continue operations as well as highlight a bill to support treatment and recovery programs.
The site is designed to have 26 residential beds and six medically monitored detox beds. Typical inpatient stays are 28 days.
Spanberger first received a tour of Boxwood Recovery Center, an inpatient alcohol and drug treatment program that houses both males and females.
One of her first questions for staff pertained to how they were impacted due to COVID-19.
“We’re serving half the people we were serving before,” said Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Executive Director Jim LaGraffe.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, the Center has been working at a lower capacity, further putting a damper on efforts to address regional substance use issues.
“We are dealing with an epidemic during a pandemic,” said Senior Director of Behavioral Health Ryan Banks.
Last year, the Congresswoman introduced a bipartisan bill to create a permanent federal funding stream for addiction recovery services.
Following her visit at Boxwood, Spanberger toured the S.E.E. Recovery Center, a facility run largely by peers who offer support through groups and meetings for mental health or substance abuse recovery.
Director Cory Will led the tour by showing Spanberger some of the spaces available in the center for visitors to get support, relax, work on computers, play Ping Pong or grab a cup of coffee.
Since opening in August 2021, the Center has had over 4,000 visits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.