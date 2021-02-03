Early voting in the special election for the Culpeper County Circuit Court clerk kicks off Feb. 12.
Early votes can be cast at the registrar’s 151 N. Main St. office weekdays from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., except for holidays. The office will also be open Saturday, March 27 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Voting day for the special election is March 30, when votes will be cast at regular polling locations.
Candidates are Carson Beard and Marshall Keene. The winner will fill the four years remaining on retired clerk Janice Corbin’s term.
The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is 5 p.m. March 19. The easiest way to apply is at voteinculpeper.info. Registrar James Clements encourages people to apply as soon as possible. All mailed-in ballots must be received at the office by 7 p.m. March 30. All mail-in ballots must be signed by a witness, who Clements said can be any adult in the house.
To vote on March 30, the deadline to register or update addresses is March 16. Clements noted that anyone who is already registered does not have to do so again.
Clements said COVID-19 safety protocols such as social distancing will be implemented at polling locations and face coverings are highly encouraged.
For additional information, contact Clements at 540-825-0652 or visit voteinculpeper.info.
