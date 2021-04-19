It was shortly after 3 p.m. on what seemed like a normal spring Saturday on Davis Street in Culpeper. Then, “Good Feeling” by Flo Rida blasted from a car stereo and a choreographed flash mob broke into dance near Knakal's Bakery.
In an event dubbed “Culpeper’s Good Feeling 2021," a group of 14 dancers - ranging in age from 4 to 50 - proceeded to bust their moves over the next four minutes.
Dawn Klemann and Adriana Bustamante, who organized the flash mob, explained the dance was simply a way to have fun while providing a positive gift to Culpeper. After Klemann - a life coach with PsyD Clinical Solutions - dreamed up the idea, Bustamante helped pull it all together using her vast web of relationships in Culpeper.
Bustamante, who was representing Theatrical Arts and Adri’s Photography, added that they wanted to provide an extra ray of brightness as Culpeper continues working to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.
“I have always wanted to participate or organize a flash mob, so she gave me her brainstormed idea...Of course I agreed because I do believe that we as a community needed some sort of spark and feel good moment within these dark times,” she said.
Bustamante said seeing it all come together was amazing and “a rush of Joy.”
The organizers thanked several downtown businesses for supporting the event as State Climb provided a practice facility while Knakal's handed out cupcakes and The Scoop provided ice cream for the dancers to refuel when the performance was finished. Other assisting businesses included Deli-icious and Culpeper Wellness Foundation.
Anyone who missed the flash mob’s first dance should keep their eyes and ears peeled while on Davis Street in the future as Bustamante hinted this could become a recurring or perhaps annual occurrence.
